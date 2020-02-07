© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Responds to Questions About Impeachment Decision

WKSU | By Nick Evans
Published February 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST
photo of ROB PORTMAN
WKSU FILE PHOTO
Sen. Rob Portman sidestepped a question about censure.

After voting to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Senator Rob Portman was asked why the Senate didn’t censure the President.

Portman sidestepped – reiterating his stance that the President’s conduct was improper, but didn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

“I've made my statement and I think it's pretty clear and I've been consistent for four months on this too and more specific more recently because more specific information came out and all the information is out there. So I think he's listening, I really do, and I think it will have an impact."

Portman said last month he was not opposed to hearing from witnesses in the Senate trial, but later voted against allowing witnesses.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRob Portmanimpeachment
Related Content