Are Ohio Counties Ready for March Primary?

Nearly all of Ohio's 88 counties are now considered compliant with an election security order issued by the Secretary of State last summer. That leaves a handful that aren’t, with two weeks until voters start casting early ballots for the March presidential primary.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 80 county boards of elections passed a 34 point security checklist, including background checks and training for election workers, migrating to .gov domains and installing intrusion detectors on servers.

Hamilton, Ottawa and Warren Counties will meet those requirements within a week, and Carroll, Holmes, Trumbull and Clark Counties are working on it. But LaRose said the remaining county will have to check in with his office once a week.

“We are placing the Van Wert County Board of Elections under administrative oversight.”

Additionally, LaRose said a Coshocton County board member has been asked to resign for refusing to comply with the security directive. A server alarm in LaRose’s office caught an attempted intrusion from a Russian company in November.