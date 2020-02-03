© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Election 2020: What's on Your Mind?

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 3, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST

It's a big year for American democracy. The country will choose its next president in November. The field of Democrats seeking to be the party's nominee has been narrowing. Whoever ultimately wins will try to unseat incumbent Republican Donald Trump, who has survived impeachment and maintains a loyal following. 

In Ohio, voters will choose Congressional representatives and state lawmakers. How will you decide who to support? What issues are most important to you this election season? Ahead of Ohio's  primary on March 17th, we'd like to hear from you. Submit your question here: 

Government & Politics
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
