Government & Politics

Senate Approves Delaying Voucher Applications to April 1

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST
photo of the senate floor
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Senate debates a House-approved delay in accepting EdChoice voucher applications.

As the clock ticked down to a midnight deadline for lawmakers to make a change to a school voucher program, the Ohio Senate approved a House measure to delay the issue.

  

Despite clear frustration from Republicans and Democrats that the House did not move on a bill that would have made changes to the EdChoice voucher program, the Senate decided to approve the House-passed measure to extend the issue instead.

 

The list of schools designated as low-performing was set to double in size, to more than 1,200.

 

The extension moves the voucher application process to begin on April 1. That gives the legislature 60 days to debate the methodology of determining what qualifies as a low performing school. A current measure under discussion puts the list at about 400 schools instead.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
