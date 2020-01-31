© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Governor Issues Three Reprieves Of Execution

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published January 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three upcoming executions.

Death row inmate Gregory Lott was supposed to be put to death on March 12 but his execution date has been moved to May 27 th of 2021. John Stumpf’s execution date has been moved from April 16 th of this year to September 15 of next year. And Warren “Keith” Henness, who was supposed to be given a lethal injection on May 14 th of this year has a new execution date – January 12 th of 2022.  Ongoing problems with getting the drugs to do lethal injections are cited as the reasons for these reprieves. None of the executions that have been scheduled under Gov. DeWine’s term in office have been carried out.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
