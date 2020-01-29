© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

House Rejects EdChoice Voucher Deal, Debate to Continue in Conference Committee

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST
The Ohio Senate and House of Representatives areat odds on where school vouchers stand.

Talks on a deal to stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students would qualify for private school vouchers are dragging on. The deal now goes to a conference committee, with just days to go before the voucher application process opens.

The House rejected a Senate deal that reduces EdChoice voucher eligible buildings from 1,227 to 420, but increases income based vouchers to 300% of the federal poverty level - $78,000 a year for a family of four. 

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is a voucher supporter, but was clear about keeping income-based vouchers at 200%. However, “You know, there’s always a compromise,” he said.

There were around 29,500 students using EdChoice vouchers this year. Householder says he’s confident a deal will be done well before the EdChoice application window opens Saturday, but lawmakers also want a new method to determine if a school is failing and therefore EdChoice eligible.

