© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

House Speaker Adamant About Component of School Voucher Deal

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
A photo of Larry Householder.
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Householder has a problem with the EdChoice Vouchers

Republican leaders in the Senate and House are working on a deal that would stop a dramatic increase in the number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for private school vouchers starting this weekend.

The clock is ticking toward Saturday, when the number of EdChoice designated school buildings will more than double.

Plans in the Senate on the performance-based EdChoice vouchers would increase state-paid need-based vouchers – perhaps going to incomes as high as 400% of the federal poverty level, or nearly $105,000 a year for a family of four. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has a problem with that.

“I have advised the members of our caucus, the people who are big advocates for school choice that I’ve been down the road and seen this before, and when you open the gates too wide sometimes you drown what you’re trying to save,” Householder said. 

Householder also wants K-3 literacy rates to be dropped as a factor in determining whether a building is failing and therefore students qualify for EdChoice vouchers, which are taken out of school district budgets.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio public schoolsOhio EdChoice programprivate schoolsLarry Householder
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content