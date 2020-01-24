Restricted Media Access to Impeachment Proceedings Concerns Sherrod Brown

Reporters covering the Senate Impeachment trial have been dealing with limited access to the proceedings.

C-SPAN, which usually televises Congressional proceedings, was denied permission to use its own cameras to cover the trial, leaving only one camera which is controlled by the senate.

Senator Sherrod Brown says the restrictions are part of Senate Republicans' strategy.

“They want as little media attention as possible. They have not shut down the media, but they’ve taken some cameras out of the hall. They’ve restricted where reporters have traditionally been able to go under leaders of both parties.”

Brown is married to columnist Connie Schultz.

Journalists are confined to roped off areas of Capitol hallways and must wait in line at an electronics detector to enter the Senate chamber’s overhead gallery because they are not allowed to bring devices into the chamber.