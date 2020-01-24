CPL, Union Members Reach Tentative Agreement In Contract Negotiations

The Cleveland Public Library (CPL) and its union workers have reached a tentative agreement in contract negotiations.

The agreement comes after union workers issued notice of intent to strike earlier this week.

Members of Service Employees International Union District 1199 (SEIU) will review and vote on the agreement Jan. 29, according to a statement emailed to ideastream. If ratified, the contract will take effect immediately and workers will not go on strike. The previous contract ended Dec. 31.

Negotiations have centered on staffing, wages and security. Safety concerns escalated after a 19-year old was found with several gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the South Brooklyn branch. He later died of his injuries.

Both SEIU and CPL declined an interview, saying that details of the agreement will remain confidential until after the vote next week.

