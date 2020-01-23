LaRose Appoints NEO Native to Help Safeguard Elections

A northeast Ohio native has been named the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Sean McAfee previously worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he focused on domestic and international threats to cybersecurity.

"He’s a native of northeast Ohio, he’s excited to join this team, and to take on this mission of helping us safeguard elections, not only at the Secretary of State’s office, but at all 88 county boards of elections," LaRose said.

The position was created by Senate Bill 52, which takes effect Friday. The measure is meant to improve Ohio’s defense against cybersecurity breaches. Besides creating the CISO position, it puts the Secretary of State on the Homeland Security Advisory council and requires boards of elections to audit election results.