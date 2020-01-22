Sen. Brown Calls for Implementation of Safety Measures After Bus Crash That Killed OSU Grad

After a deadly highway crash in Pennsylvania earlier this month, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is renewing calls for improved motorcoach safety.

Brown co-sponsored the Motorcoach Enhanced Safety Act, which passed in 2012.

Brown says the Department of Transportation has yet to fully implement many of the actions called for in that bill.

“We will continue to press the Department of Transportation to improve motorcoach safety following the, just two weeks ago, January 5th bus crash that killed five people, including a 9-year-old from Dayton and a graduate of Ohio State,” Brown said.

Brown lists a handful of measures that need action, including retrofitting all existing motorcoaches with seatbelts or requiring companies to notify passengers at the time of booking if the busses don't have them. Additionally, the legislation calls for better roof safety and anti-ejection measures.