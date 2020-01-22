© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Advocates Want to Put Voting Rights Measure Before Voters

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 22, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST
a photo of voters
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
People cast ballots on election day.

A group has filed a petition with state officials to propose a voting related constitutional amendment on this presidential election year ballot.

The ACLU of Ohio is among the groups leading the charge for the constitutional amendment.

The proposal to expand voting rights seeks to automatically register citizens to vote through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), unless they want to opt out. It would allow voters to register and cast ballots at polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.

It would also put into the state constitution that early voting starts 28 days before Election Day. It’s a state law now, but was shortened from 35 days in 2014. It also seeks to make sure military members and overseas citizens receive their ballots on time.

To put the proposal on the November ballot, the group must collect nearly 443,000 valid signatures by July.

automatic voter registration
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
