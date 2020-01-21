© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Prevailing Wage Bill Could Put Ohio House Speaker on the Spot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST
Larry Householder
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Speaker Householder (R-Glenford) may have to consider a new bill on prevailing wage.

Two Republican Ohio House members want to introduce a bill soon that would eliminate the prevailing wage on construction projects. And that puts the GOP leader of that chamber in a spot.

Larry Householder (R-Glenford) got support for his election as speaker from many Democrats and union leaders. They say he promised to be friendly to labor. Some of Householder’s fellow Republicans now want a bill that would get rid of the mandatory minimum wage rate for laborers who work on government projects. Householder isn’t saying where he stands on prevailing wage, but he said last month that he takes his relationship with Democrats seriously.

“It’s sort of like a marriage. You’ve got to keep working at it and you are going to have your disagreements,” Householder said.

While he’s not speaking out on this bill yet, Householder has said he doesn’t think there’s a need for a so-called “Right to Work” bill. 

Tags

Government & Politicsprevailing wageHouse Speaker Larry Householderright to work
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content