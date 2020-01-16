© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Domestic Violence Bill Gains Momentum in the Ohio House

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST
a photo of Janine Boyd
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) is advocating for legislation that would better protect victims of domestic violence.

A high-profile domestic violence bill is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. The bipartisan piece of legislation looks to overhaul the way communities and law enforcement respond to reports of assault.

State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) said she and other interested parties are working on making slight changes to offset concerns voiced by opponents - including adding more input from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The bill requires police to conduct a lethality assessment of alleged victims of domestic violence. That would determine if the victim and offender need to be connected to programs that assist in high-risk situations. Boyd says this helps monitor things before they escalate.

Domestic Violence Bill Gains Momentum in the Ohio House
Janine Boyd talks about the impact of the bill.

"That would be the long term positive impact that I think will be measurable. It’s changing the thinking and seeing victims more clearly, and hearing them throughout the process," Boyd said.

The bill is named after Aisha Fraser who was killed by her ex-husband, a former state lawmaker Lance Mason. Mason had a prior conviction of assault against Fraser.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. Janine BoydOhio House of RepresenativesDomestic violence billAisha Fraser
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content