Brown Says Congressional Declaration Necessary for Military Action in Iran

Following an Iranian attack on Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops, President Trump stopped short of declaring immediate military action—announcing instead new sanctions against Iran.

The President stated he was open to embracing peace, “with all who seek it.”

The administration planned a Senate briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Sherrod Brown says Congress has a role to play if any military action is taken against Iran.

“If this president is going to take us into war, we should have a congressional declaration,” Brown said. “Not simply the president wants to step—one step at a time take us to war.”

Brown says U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East has been chaotic, adding that with U.S. troops involved, a more thoughtful process is needed.