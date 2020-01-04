Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Looks to Build on Accomplishments of His First Term

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was sworn-in for a second term Saturday. He says he’s looking to build on the successes of his first term.

At a ceremony at Bounce Innovation Hub, Horrigan outlined the goals for his second term by saying, “our work together will leave the city safer, more inclusive, healthier, and more prosperous.” He says his administration did a lot during his first term, and they need to continue that.

“Good governance in core city services – you just don’t do those like, ‘hey we did it for six months; that’s good now. We have to build upon those -- [and] a lot of those programs. And then look at some of those strategic opportunities: continue Elevate Akron; get very good at that. Continue on the job growth [and] continue on the [inclusiveness].”

He also said he’ll be watching how candidates in this year’s election – whether state, federal, or local – intend to address the issues that matter to Akron.

“Most of the people and economic activity happens in cities. So what we’re looking for: what’s the role of public transportation? What’s the role of equity? Those things need to be addressed because they haven’t been addressed in a long time. I want to see a candidate be able to address those things.”

Horrigan was sworn-in by Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who praised the mayor and City Council for passing an ordinance in 2017 which created the Akron Civil Rights Commission.

Horrigan also says he plans to continue the Great Streets Initiative, which provides grants aimed at improving neighborhood business districts.

And he touted the redevelopment of the former Rolling Acres Mall as an Amazon distribution warehouse. He’d like the owner of another struggling mall in the city – Chapel Hill – to attract new tenants, or work with him to come up with a plan to redevelop the property.