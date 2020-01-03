DeWine Talks Up Gun Reform Package to County Fair Managers

Gov. Mike DeWine has said his major priority for 2020 is to push for his anti-gun violence package in the legislature. He took that message to hundreds of people gathered from all of Ohio's counties.

DeWine said lawmakers need to address gun violence and that his so-called Strong Ohio plan will do that by making several changes, such as increasing the ability for judges to send people to receive mental health treatment.

He also told a large group of county fair managers, who were gathered in Columbus, that the plan would increase penalties for criminals with a violent record who commit another crime.

"So giving judges more authority, in other words, longer potential sentences will make a huge difference."

DeWine said that's an aspect of the plan that he believes isn't getting enough attention. The bill is currently sitting in a Senate committee.