© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Talks Up Gun Reform Package to County Fair Managers

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST
photo of mike dewine and some guy in a tie
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) talks to the Ohio Fair Managers Association.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said his major priority for 2020 is to push for his anti-gun violence package in the legislature. He took that message to hundreds of people gathered from all of Ohio's counties.

DeWine said lawmakers need to address gun violence and that his so-called Strong Ohio plan will do that by making several changes, such as increasing the ability for judges to send people to receive mental health treatment.

He also told a large group of county fair managers, who were gathered in Columbus, that the plan would increase penalties for criminals with a violent record who commit another crime.

"So giving judges more authority, in other words, longer potential sentences will make a huge difference."

DeWine said that's an aspect of the plan that he believes isn't getting enough attention. The bill is currently sitting in a Senate committee.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSTRONG OhioMike DeWineDayton shootinggun controlanti-gun violence package
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow