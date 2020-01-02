© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County Council Vacancy to be Filled Monday

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST
Summit County Councilman David Hamilton
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
Summit County Council will consider applicants Monday to replace former 5th district representative David Hamilton, who resigned after being elected judge.

Summit County council is dealing with a first in the county’s 39-years of charter government. It stems from the resignation of the fifth district councilman.

The Democratic party tasked with appointing a replacement for the vacated fifth district seat couldn’t because it did not have enough people attend a December 28th meeting. County Council president Jeff Wilhite says it was not the best time. “It was just a perfect storm," Wilhite said. "It happened during a holiday, many people were out of town visiting family. I think that’s probably the key reason they weren’t able to get enough folks there."

That means council has to make the appointment at its organizational meeting  Monday, January 6. Assistant county chief of staff Greta Johnson says the winner will have to campaign to keep the seat. "That person then does have to run in the 2020 general election and certainly could be challenged in a primary if there are additional folks who are interested," Johnson said. 

Three Democrats have filed to run for the seat in the March primary. They include Rick Cugini of Fairlawn and Bridget Hodoh and Veronica Sims, both of Akron.

The councilman who had held the seat, David Hamilton, won election to an open judicial seat on Akron Municipal Court.

Those interested in being appointed to the seat must have lived in District 5 for 30 days. They can email  letters of interest and resumes to Council Chief of Staff Mark Potter at mpotter@summitoh.net or deliver them to the Council Office, 7th Floor, 175 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44308.  Only applicants whose letters and resumes are received by 4:00 pm on January 6, 2020, will be considered for appointment.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSummit County CouncilDavid Hamilton
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content