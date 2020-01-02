© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Economy the Focus of Trump 2020 Campaign in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST
a photo of a Trump rally
CSPAN
A Trump campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

It’s been said many times, and will be repeated often in 2020 – no Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio. As the presidential campaigns get going, Republicans and campaign staffers for President Trump say they have one common message to voters as they try to win Ohio again.

The Trump campaign’s goal is to push a message that focuses on what they see as the President’s accomplishments in improving the economy.

Trump didn’t win the 2016 Ohio primary, but this time he has the full backing of the Ohio Republican Party.  Chairman Jane Timken said the Trump campaign has already been building a presence here.

"We have almost 20 field staff on the ground and they've been on the ground for the most part since the July through the end of the summer. And their job quite frankly was to connect with voters."

The campaign will have to combat critics who bring up impeachment. Democrats also say the economy is not doing well, pointing to thousands of lost jobs in Lordstown and the coal industry.

