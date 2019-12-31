© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio AG Seeks to Have Sandusky County Prosecutor Removed

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 31, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST
Dave Yost standing at a lectern announcing an audit of ECOT.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Yost said Braun's guilty plea should disqualify him from office.

A Sandusky judge has suspended the county's embattled prosecutor. The suspension was issued after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint to remove the prosecutor from office based on his admission of negligent assault.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun pleaded guilty in court to one count of negligent assault. State investigators say Braun committed a number of inappropriate actions in office such as groping female subordinates and conducting a criminal investigation in order to obtain private cell phone records of female subordinates.

Yost filed a complaint in Sandusky County court saying Braun's plea, along with the results of a state investigation, prove that he should be removed from office due to what Yost called "physical and psychological abuse."

The court filing begins the procedure to remove a public officer set by Ohio law. It also said Gov. Mike DeWine backs the request.

Yost said Braun cannot and should not be trusted with the authority of a prosecutor's office saying he has lost the ability to advocate for women meaningfully.

"How can any woman who feels that she's been the victim of an assault, of a sexual assault, of a hostile work environment, possibly feel that she's going to have her case fairly considered in the office of a prosecutor who's been convicted of the same kind of conduct?" Yost queried.

Braun did not respond to a request for comment.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
