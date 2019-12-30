New Year Brings Increase in Ohio Minimum Wage

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate.

In 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage goes up by 15 cents per hour to $8.70 an hour. Tipped employees will get a nickel more per hour. A 2006 constitutional amendment Ohio voters approved increases the state’s minimum wage on January 1 by the rate of inflation.

Most jobs in Ohio pay above the minimum wage but for those getting this increase, it could mean an extra $1.20 cents for an 8-hour day. That’s roughly enough for one bus pass or about half of one gallon of gas.