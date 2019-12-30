© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Year Brings Increase in Ohio Minimum Wage

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 30, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST
a photo of a money jar labeled budget 2020
ZATEVAHINS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
The wage increase is set for midnight on January 1st.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate.

In 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage goes up by 15 cents per hour to $8.70 an hour. Tipped employees will get a nickel more per hour. A 2006 constitutional amendment Ohio voters approved increases the state’s minimum wage on January 1 by the rate of inflation.

Most jobs in Ohio pay above the minimum wage but for those getting this increase, it could mean an extra $1.20 cents for an 8-hour day. That’s roughly enough for one bus pass or about half of one gallon of gas.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
