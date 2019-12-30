© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Bill Would Restrict Coaches from Implementing 'One-Sport Rule'

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 30, 2019 at 6:59 AM EST
photo of sport balls
Guzel Studio
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
The bill would give students more options to play a wide range of sports.

Lawmakers want to crack down on schools and coaches that force students to participate in only one extra-curricular activity. They say the one-sport rule can hamper a teenager's ability to adapt. 

The bill would not allow rules that restrict a student to only one sport.

State Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) said it's possible for coaches to require their players to only participate in their particular activity. But Miller said allowing students to be multi-sport athletes can help them become more well-rounded.

"Maybe in one sport you're the captain but in another activity you take a role, you're a role player and there's a lot to be said about expanding your flexibility, adaptability about how to thrive in multiple venues."

Studies have found that one-sport athletes are more susceptible to overuse injuries.

The bill also addresses other extra-curricular activities such as band and choir.

