Ohio Supreme Court Agrees to Decide on HB 6 Referendum

The battle over the energy law that starts providing subsidies to Ohio’s two nuclear power plants in 2021 might not be over. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to decide whether opponents of the law can take it to voters.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts had said it was denied a full 90 days to gather signatures for a referendum. The group claims it was delayed after Attorney General Dave Yost rejected its first attempt at petition language and when people hired by the law’s supporters followed and blocked petition circulators, such as Rachael Belz from Ohio Citizen Action.

"Friends of mine, allies, people that would normally have signed it weeks ago, but they haven't been able to find it because of all these tactics," Belz said.

The groups supporting the law say monitors were employed to educate people.

Neither supporters nor opponents have revealed their donors. The court will decide whether opponents should get an extra 38 days, which they say will allow them to get 44,000 more signatures to take the law to the ballot next year.