Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Michael Bloomberg Makes First Presidential Campaign Visit To Ohio

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Nick Evans
Published December 20, 2019 at 4:11 PM EST
Michael Bloomberg visiting Planks on Parsons in Columbus.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has made his first presidential campaign visit to Ohio. 

The whirlwind trip took the Democratic candidate first to Chillicothe, where he met with the mayor and sat in on a round table about the opioid crisis. Bloomberg said he was struck by the drugs’ broad impact, cutting across racial and socioeconomic lines.

"What stood out to me is the people around the table who had spouses or kids who OD'ed and died came from families that you would've described as, 'Oh that's the perfect ultimate American family.'"

Bloomberg also stopped briefly in Columbus to meet with local officials and party leaders.

The billionaire former mayor was absent from the stage in Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate in Los Angeles. By self-financing his campaign, he doesn’t meet the donor requirements to appear alongside his opponents.

Bloomberg didn’t directly respond to anything said by other candidates during the debate, but he argued many of their proposals have little chance of gaining approval in Congress.

"They're just announcements that don't really add up to anything,” Bloomberg said. “I think Donald Trump is going to be very tough to beat, he's going to be very hard to beat, and I'm not sure any of these people can beat him."

Bloomberg, a late entry into the field, explained he was motivated to join the 2020 race because sitting out might be the reason Donald Trump eventually won.

Nick Evans