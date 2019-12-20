© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Announces Distracted Driving Holiday Crackdown

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 20, 2019 at 6:44 PM EST
photo of Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor Mike DeWine announces details of a crackdown on distracted driving.

Ohio will be stepping up enforcement efforts on the state’s roads this holiday season. Officers will be looking for distracted drivers.

Last year, there were 13,713 crashes in Ohio that involved a driver being distracted by their phones or other devices. Gov. Mike DeWine says over the last five years, between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there have been 1,171 crashes involving distracted drivers.

“Distracted driving must be as culturally unacceptable as drunk driving.”

Ohio law bans drivers under 18 from using cell phones but it’s not a primary offense for adult drivers. DeWine says he wants to change that. 

DeWine Announces Distracted Driving Holiday Crackdown
Primary offense

“Look this needs to be changed. It needs to be a primary offense. We will be presenting something to the legislature shortly.”

Tags

Government & Politicsdistracted drivingdriving safetyGovernor Mike DeWineholiday travelHoliday Traffic
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles