Government & Politics

Householder Says Ohio Death Penalty May Be Unenforceable

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 19, 2019 at 8:02 PM EST
a photo of Larry Householder speaking to reporters
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House Speaker Larry Householder said the law has a lack of options to remedy access to lethal injection drugs.

The leader of the Ohio House says lawmakers are in a quandary when it comes to the death penalty.

Ohio’s lethal injection method has been put on hold by courts. And Gov. Mike DeWine delayed all executions in 2019, saying it’s difficult for the state to get the drugs to carry it out. Speaker Larry Householder says there have been discussions, but he doesn’t see the state bringing back another method of execution like hanging, firing squad or the electric chair. 

“Is there an option? We don’t know that there is another option right now. We might have a law in place for a death penalty that we cannot carry out.”

There are currently 140 inmates on death row. Of those, 24 men have been scheduled to die by 2023. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
