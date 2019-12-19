Christina Hagan, Betty Sutton and Other Names From Ohio's Political Past File to Run in 2020

A slew of Republicans is seeking the chance to unseat Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan next year. Ryan announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president earlier this year, but withdrew from the race in October. He wants a tenth term representing the 13th district which includes the Mahoning Valley and stretches west to include parts of Akron.

Former State Rep. Christina Hagan -- and six other Republicans -- filed to challenge Ryan. Hagan, of Alliance, had represented Ohio's 50th District from 2011 until last year. During her time in the Statehouse, she sponsored the controversial Heartbeat Bill. In 2018, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives 16th Congressional district but lost in the GOP primary to Anthony Gonzalez, despite an endorsement from Congressman Jim Jordan.

Ryan was first elected in 2002 and has received at least 60 percent of the vote, except when he faced a third challenger: former Youngstown-area Congressman Jim Traficant, who ran as an independent in 2002 and 2010.

Hagan is joined in the primary by former Pastor Duane Hennen, Louis G. Lyras, owner of a Youngstown paint firm, Robert J. Santos and Jason Mormando, also of Youngstown, Donald Truex of Rittman, which is actually in the 16h district, and Richard A. Morckel, who ran against Ryan in 2016. Libertarian Michael Fricke of Kent also filed to run in the 13th district.

In other races, Stow City Councilman Mike Rasor (R) has filed to run against incumbent Sandra Kurt (D) for Summit County Clerk of Courts.

For the 9th District Court of Appeals, Judge Julie A. Schafer (R) will face former Congresswoman Betty Sutton (D), who in 2018 was the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray.