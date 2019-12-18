© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Candidates File for Ohio's March Primary; Ballot Will Feature a Crowded Field

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published December 18, 2019 at 6:02 PM EST
a photo of the Otterbein democratic debate stage
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The democratic field in Ohio consists of 14 challengers.

Wednesday was the deadline for filing for Ohio’s March 17 primary ballot. And 14 candidates have filed for the Democratic primary. There will also be a Republican challenger to President Donald Trump on that ballot.

The first of the field of Democratic presidential candidates to file was Amy Klobuchar last month.  Since then, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet, Julian Castro, Joe Biden, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg, and John Delaney have filed. Only Marianne Williamson didn’t file.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was first to turn in paperwork. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld has also filed for the GOP primary – but not Joe Walsh. Ohio’s 16 members of Congress are also up for re-election next year – all 12 Republicans and 4 Democrats have filed to run again, though some may not face primary opponents, including Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13).

photo of Christina Hagan
Credit RICH BLUE / OHIO CHANNEL
/
OHIO CHANNEL
Christina Hagan previously served in the Ohio legislature.

Ryan is seeking reelection following his decision to end a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. There are seven Republicans seeking to challenge him, including former Ohio legislator Christina Hagan of Alliance. The others include Duane Hennen of Warren, Louis Lyras of Campbell, Richard Morckel of Akron, Jason Mormando of Youngstown, Robert Santos of Youngstown, and Donald Truex of Rittman. 

Early voting starts on February 18.

Tags

Government & Politics2020 electionDemocratic debates
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler