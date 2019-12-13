© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
WKSU Trending Stories

Akron City Council Reviews Proposal for 200 Foot Digital Billboard

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published December 13, 2019 at 5:51 PM EST
an image of North St. in Akron
GOOGLE EARTH
The proposed billboard would be constructed in this area of North St. It would rise 200 feet to be visible from Route 8.

Akron City Council is reviewing a proposal for a digital billboard that would stand just over 200 feet tall off of Route 8 on North Street. The billboard would be well over the city’s zoning code of a 50 foot limit. Some residents said the billboard would block views of the Cuyahoga River, calling it a "big stick of litter." City councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples said that isn’t the issue.

"So, it’s really just about zoning and nothing else. I know they brought up aesthetics a couple times, but that has nothing to do with the zoning portion that the city is in control over."

Samples said she lives close to where the sign would be built and that it wouldn’t block any views of the Cuyahoga. She said it would bring value to local businesses by allowing them a new advertising opportunity.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAkron City Councilbillboard
Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
See stories by Carter Adams