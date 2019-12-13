Akron City Council Reviews Proposal for 200 Foot Digital Billboard

Akron City Council is reviewing a proposal for a digital billboard that would stand just over 200 feet tall off of Route 8 on North Street. The billboard would be well over the city’s zoning code of a 50 foot limit. Some residents said the billboard would block views of the Cuyahoga River, calling it a "big stick of litter." City councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples said that isn’t the issue.

"So, it’s really just about zoning and nothing else. I know they brought up aesthetics a couple times, but that has nothing to do with the zoning portion that the city is in control over."

Samples said she lives close to where the sign would be built and that it wouldn’t block any views of the Cuyahoga. She said it would bring value to local businesses by allowing them a new advertising opportunity.