Government & Politics

Religious Holiday Displays Appearing at Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published December 12, 2019 at 6:04 PM EST
photo of nativity
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A small nativity scene is on display at the Ohio Statehouse.

The nativity scene on the west side of the Statehouse is enclosed in a box the size of a doghouse. State Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) says the creche, put up by the Thomas More Society, is constitutional. "It’s not state sanctioned."

Laura Battocletti with the board that oversees the Statehouse grounds says the group that put the nativity there went through the process and paid the $50 fee. And she says it's not the only religious symbol during this season. "The past couple of years, we have had a menorah."

The ACLU’s Gary Daniels says this is legally protected free speech but cautions other religious groups that follow the same process also have rights to put a display on Statehouse grounds. 

State senate president Larry Obhof (R-Medina) welcomes the display. "I think it’s important that we recognize the reason for the holiday, and I’m glad to see it."

Government & PoliticsOhio Statehousenativitymenorah
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
