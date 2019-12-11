© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Won't Comment on Impeachment but Plans to Campaign with Trump

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 11, 2019 at 5:23 PM EST
a photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine said he'll continue to work with Trump on his re-election campaign.

Governor Mike DeWine is still not talking about how he feels about impeachment proceedings against his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump.

DeWine was a Senator during the impeachment trial of President Clinton. DeWine said in September that he wanted to wait to see the evidence against Trump. He now said that it’s up to members of the House and Senate to decide on those two articles of impeachment.

“I’m not following it every day. I mean, I see it in the paper, I hear your reports. But my focus is on Ohio.”

But DeWine said he’ll continue to campaign with Trump as part of his Ohio re-election team, which includes all Republican members of Congress and many state officeholders. DeWine said it’s primarily because Trump’s appointments to the federal judiciary are important. DeWine won’t criticize Trump other than to say the president has a different style than the governor, as evident in their tweets.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
