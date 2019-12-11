DeWine Won't Comment on Impeachment but Plans to Campaign with Trump

Governor Mike DeWine is still not talking about how he feels about impeachment proceedings against his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump.

DeWine was a Senator during the impeachment trial of President Clinton. DeWine said in September that he wanted to wait to see the evidence against Trump. He now said that it’s up to members of the House and Senate to decide on those two articles of impeachment.

“I’m not following it every day. I mean, I see it in the paper, I hear your reports. But my focus is on Ohio.”

But DeWine said he’ll continue to campaign with Trump as part of his Ohio re-election team, which includes all Republican members of Congress and many state officeholders. DeWine said it’s primarily because Trump’s appointments to the federal judiciary are important. DeWine won’t criticize Trump other than to say the president has a different style than the governor, as evident in their tweets.