Government & Politics

Portman Says Impeachment Isn't Holding Back Important Legislation

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 10, 2019 at 8:12 PM EST
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses press during a speech at the Ohio Statehouse.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says progress is being made in Washington D.C. while the impeachment of President Trump is being debated in the House. 

Portman says he’s pleased the bipartisan bills that will fund the nation’s defense department and U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will get a vote in the U.S. House soon. Portman says it’s a sign Democrats are willing to move beyond the impeachment issue that has dominated attention in D.C.

“It’s been harder but we have begun to push some things through here at the end of the year in this last couple of weeks" said Portman.  "I think Democrats probably understand in the House that they need some accomplishments – that impeachment is not adequate for them to take back to their voters.”

Portman says he hopes some spending bills that have been on hold will also be voted on and passed in the next couple of weeks. 

Government & Politicsimpeachment inquiryOhio Senator Rob PortmanUSMCA
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
