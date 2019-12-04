Hack Attempt Highlights Efforts to Secure Ohio Elections

Ohio’s Secretary of State says a recent attempt by a computer in Panama to insert code into his office’s website was unsuccessful. But state leaders say this incident underscores why a comprehensive election security plan must be put in place soon.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose gave all 88 county boards of election a security directive.

And Aaron Ockerman with the Ohio Association of Elections officials says local boards are on track to have all of those security

enhancements complete by the end of January.

"It includes all kinds of things from physical security, doors, windows, locks – those kinds of things to cybersecurity, passwords, cyber hygiene," Ockerman said.

Ockerman says the directives also include getting local systems to talk to the platform the Secretary of State uses and converting emails to more secure addresses. He says local boards are on schedule to have all of those enhancements fully functioning by the March17 primary.