Bill That Would Create Sex Education Standards Meets Resistance

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would set sex education standards for the state’s schools. However, putting the state’s education department in charge of coming up with some standards is meeting opposition from conservative groups.

Ohio law mandates that abstinence be taught in K-12 schools as the preferred education policy. But Brian Yusko with the Ohio Association of Colleges for Teacher Education says it lacks something important. "Ohio is the only state that does not have a set of health education standards," Yusko said.

But Linda Harvey with Mission America says individual schools are already teaching national sex ed programs that she says recommend immoral and unsafe sexual activities. "This bill seems to give a wink and a nod to more of this," Harvey said.

A Senate committee is set to consider the bill for the fourth time. If it passes there, it could come up for a vote in that chamber before the end of this year.