Government & Politics

Ohio's U.S. Senators Brown and Portman Agree Bipartisanship's Not Dead

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 27, 2019 at 7:05 PM EST
The impeachment debate is drawing a big line between Republicans and Democrats. But the parties are working together on some bills. 

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is working on a bipartisan bill that he says would increase recycling. But he said voters don’t often hear about efforts like that.

“So much of the media is focused on controversy because, I guess, it sells," he said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees bipartisanship is not dead in Washington. He said that’s what voters expect.

“The voters look at who’s on your side, who’s on my side, who fights for me?” he said.

Brown and Portman have worked together on many issues, including protecting Ohio’s steel producers and programs to curb opioid addiction.

The pair also has teamed up on ongoing efforts to get General Motors Corp. to bring a new product to the Lordstown plant that used to manufacture the Chevy Cruze.

Tags

Government & PoliticsBipartisanshipSherrod BrownRob PortmanGeneral MotorsOhio opioid addictionsteel productionLordstownrecycling
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
