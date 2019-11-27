Ohio's U.S. Senators Brown and Portman Agree Bipartisanship's Not Dead

The impeachment debate is drawing a big line between Republicans and Democrats. But the parties are working together on some bills.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is working on a bipartisan bill that he says would increase recycling. But he said voters don’t often hear about efforts like that.

“So much of the media is focused on controversy because, I guess, it sells," he said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees bipartisanship is not dead in Washington. He said that’s what voters expect.

“The voters look at who’s on your side, who’s on my side, who fights for me?” he said.

Brown and Portman have worked together on many issues, including protecting Ohio’s steel producers and programs to curb opioid addiction.

The pair also has teamed up on ongoing efforts to get General Motors Corp. to bring a new product to the Lordstown plant that used to manufacture the Chevy Cruze.