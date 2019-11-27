© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio Supreme Court Dismisses Case Over Nuclear Bailout Law

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 27, 2019 at 8:59 PM EST
Perry Nuclear Plant
Dan Konik
The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that had been scheduled to close.

The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a case arguing that voters can’t vote on the state's nuclear power plant bailout law. The nuclear power company argued that the rate increases were really a tax increase.

FirstEnergy Solutions, which recently changed its name to Energy Harbor, is set to get about $150 million a year in subsidies through increased rates on electric bills. That bailout was created through House Bill 6.

The company argued that the rate increases constituted a tax hike and that citizens cannot vote on taxes.

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case citing what it called a "lack of justiciable controversy."

A group fell short of putting a referendum on the ballot. But they still have a case in the supreme court asking for more time to collect signatures.

