© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Accelerates Simulated Driving in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 27, 2019 at 7:40 PM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine announces the simulated driving program
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine hopes a new program will help train young drivers without putting them in harm's way.

Gov. Mike DeWine said part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. Ohio is rolling out a new program that can give new drivers more practical training before they even get behind the wheel. 

DeWine said fatal car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teenagers and young adults. Last year, more than 135 drivers between 16 and 25 years old were killed in a crash, with more than 17,000 injured.

photo of dewine watching a teenager practice driving using the new virtual tool
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine watches a teenager practice driving through the virtual assessment.

DeWine said the plan to put 400 virtual driving assessment systems -- one in every driving exam location in the state -- is one way to cut down on deadly crashes.

He says the next step is to encourage more driving schools to use the assessment as well. The system will be a "diagnostic tool that can assist [the schools] in making better drivers."

The virtual system tracks issues the new driver has so they can address it before actually hitting the road.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWinevirtual drivingSimulated drivingOhio Department of TransportationDrivers licenses
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content