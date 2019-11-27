Gov. DeWine Accelerates Simulated Driving in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. Ohio is rolling out a new program that can give new drivers more practical training before they even get behind the wheel.

DeWine said fatal car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teenagers and young adults. Last year, more than 135 drivers between 16 and 25 years old were killed in a crash, with more than 17,000 injured.

Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Gov. Mike DeWine watches a teenager practice driving through the virtual assessment.

DeWine said the plan to put 400 virtual driving assessment systems -- one in every driving exam location in the state -- is one way to cut down on deadly crashes.

He says the next step is to encourage more driving schools to use the assessment as well. The system will be a "diagnostic tool that can assist [the schools] in making better drivers."

The virtual system tracks issues the new driver has so they can address it before actually hitting the road.