Government & Politics

Rep. Howse Seeks to Continue Fight Against Abortion Bans After El Salvador Trip

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Karen Kasler
Published November 26, 2019 at 7:45 PM EST
Representative Stephanie Howse
Jo Ingles
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Stephanie Howse, who went to El Salvador to fact find on abortion, returns with a renewed purpose to fight abortion bans in the U.S.

An Ohio lawmaker, who went to El Salvador recently on a fact-finding mission, says her experience there is strengthening her resolve to fight abortion bans here at home. 

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says she visited women serving time behind bars in El Salvador for miscarriages rather than deliberate abortions.

“I would say pregnancy emergencies that have been pushed under criminalization,” she said.

Howse visited the country with leaders from five other states that have passed abortion bans recently.

Ohio's six-week abortion ban passed earlier this year, but it has been put on hold by a federal court. And the legislature is considering three more bills, including a complete abortion ban that includes the death penalty. All are opposed by mainstream medical associations. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
