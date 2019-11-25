Tragedy Fund Is Created in Dayton to Help Victims of August's Mass Shooting

More than four dozen people affected by the Dayton mass shooting this summer are receiving a monetary gift from the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The Dayton Foundation and members of a special committee overseeing the fund announced the first round of payouts Monday.

The Aug. 4 massacre killed nine people and injured nearly three dozen others.

Oversight committee co-chair Brother Raymond Fitz says no amount of money can make up for what they experienced.

He says the Tragedy Fund is meant to help shooting survivors with serious physical injuries and the relatives of the dead.

“For the deceased, in many cases these were major breadwinners for those families. So, we would hope that the money that’s been allotted there will help ensure the future of children and other dependents in the families, so we think the gift will be helpful in that way,” Fitz said.

The fund’s more than $3.5 million are being distributed to survivors and the families of the victims. Payments range from less than $8,000 to more than $300,000.