Government & Politics

Auditor Unveils System to Rate Government Transparency

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 21, 2019 at 4:52 PM EST
a photo of Ohio auditor Keith Faber
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Auditor Keith Faber (R-Ohio) unveils new rating system on local government compliance with Ohio's Sunshine Laws.

The official elected as the state’s accountability watchdog is creating a new program to encourage better open records policies among local governments.

Auditor Keith Faber is announcing a new rating system that evaluates how each local government complies with Ohio's public records laws, known as Sunshine Laws.

The four-star rating program known as StaRS offers one star if the government is meeting the bare minimum on Sunshine Law requirements and offers a star for each additional best practice implemented.

"I think what it's really going to do is encourage people to be more attentive to this issue because   someone's actually taking a look at it," Faber said. 

Faber says the government scorecards will be able to be accessed through a searchable online database. Ratings will be entered into the system starting next year.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
