Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending Sales Tax on College Textbooks

State lawmakers are looking at a proposal to eliminate sales taxes on college textbooks. Efforts to remove those taxes have not gone anywhere before but the lawmakers sponsoring it hope this time will be different.

Republican Representative Niraj Antani and Democratic Representative Bride Rose Sweeney don’t agree on much politically, but they say college students in Ohio often struggle to pay for textbooks.

“College textbooks are a necessary educational item,” said Antani. “It adds up substantially,” Sweeney said.

So, the representatives have a bill that would make textbooks tax free. Sweeney says with lawmakers passing bills to get rid of taxes on other items recently, she thinks this bill might have more of a shot now than it has in the past.