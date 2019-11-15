© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

House Speaker Householder Frustrated With Slow Pace of Legislation

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 15, 2019 at 2:44 PM EST
Householder and Obhof
Karen Kasler
Larry Obhof (left) and Larry Householder (right) are disagreeing on where the issues resulting in slow legislation are coming from.

One of the Ohio House’s top agenda items known as priority bills was passed in the Senate on Wednesday, but Speaker Larry Householder says he’s still frustrated with the pace of legislation moving from his chamber through to the other one. 

Householder says there’s not tension with fellow Republican leaders in the Senate, but frustration. He says the budget included many Senate priorities with the understanding that Senators would move on House priority bills.

“If there’s a problem, we need to work it out. If there’s not a problem, let’s start passing some bills.”

Senate President Larry Obhof didn’t address the Senate priorities in the budget comment, but says if there are issues, there are none on his end.

“We’ve had a significant number of hearings on these bills over the last few weeks and I think things are moving along fine.”

The Senate has now passed two of the 14 House priority bills, while the House has passed two of the Senate’s 10 priorities. A third they passed is in conference committee.

