Government & Politics

DeWine Outlines Plans for H2Ohio Water Quality Program

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 14, 2019 at 6:56 PM EST
photo of DeWine
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor Mike DeWine says farmers will play a key role in improving Ohio water quality.

Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. DeWine says the program will start in the Maumee River watershed near Toledo but he wants to eventually broaden it to the rest of the state. 

 

DeWine says agricultural runoff is the biggest contributor to algae blooms.  He says the state will cover start-up costs for farmers on science-based practices for applying fertilizer, building ditches and planting trees and shrubs to keep phosphorus out of water. And those practices won’t be mandated, for now.

“We don’t believe we’ll have to because we believe our strategy will lead to significant changes within the confines of our current law today,” said DeWine. “We do, though, need all farmers to participate at some level because they really are key to our progress.”

$172 million in the current budget for H2Ohio will also go to create new wetlands, fix failing home sewage treatment systems in disadvantaged communities, and prevent lead contamination in drinking water at day care centers and schools.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
