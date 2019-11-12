© 2020 WKSU
Special Coverage: House Intelligence Committee Impeachment Inquiry

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published November 12, 2019 at 9:12 AM EST
screen shot of wksu home page

Hearings before the House Intelligence Committee continue Tuesday, November 19th. WKSU will bring you NPR's live coverage of the hearings on our main broadcast channel.  You'll be able to listen to our regular programming on our all-news channel. 

We have a number of ways you can tune in:

On our website: 
Our audio player on our website gives you access to all four programming streams on WKSU.  It appears at the top of every page on the website. If you click on the down arrow on the listen line, you'll find a player for each of our streams.  You'll find the hearings on WKSU. Our regular programming will be on WKSU News.

On your smart speaker:
For the hearing, ask your smart speaker to "Play WKSU."

For our regular programming, ask your smart speaker to "Play WKSU News."

On your HD radio:
The hearings will be carried on our main broadcast channel on HD1.

You'll find our regular programming on our all-news channel, HD4.

On your smart phone or tablet:

screen shot of wksu app

You can listen to any of our four audio streams on the WKSU app.  You can select the WKSU main broadcast channel by choosing the On-Air tab at the top of the app.  If you're looking for our regular programming, just click on the "News" tab.

If you have any questions please contact us.

A live video feed of the hearing is also available below:

Andrew Meyer
