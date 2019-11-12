© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Eye Regulations on Kratom

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 12, 2019 at 10:24 PM EST
Kratom powder sits next to gel capsules filled with Kratom on a tabletop.
IRYNA IMAGO
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Kratom

Kratom is an herb found on a tree and is part of the coffee family. It often comes in powder or capsule form, and it's commonly added to tea. But there are no FDA-approved uses for Kratom, and there have been reports of deaths where Kratom was present.

State Rep. Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) says those can be traced back to Kratom tainted with other drugs, and believes the product can be helpful as long as it’s regulated.

"Bad actors in the supply chain have taken advantage of the growing popularity of Kratom,” Scherer said. “Particularly those suffering from opioid addiction by mixing in other compounds into the plant to produce an unnatural high."

Scherer's bill would create an inspection and certification process for companies wanting to sell Kratom.

Tags

Government & Politicskratomopiod epidemicregulationopiod abuse
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content