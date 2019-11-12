Ohio Lawmakers Eye Regulations on Kratom

Kratom is an herb found on a tree and is part of the coffee family. It often comes in powder or capsule form, and it's commonly added to tea. But there are no FDA-approved uses for Kratom, and there have been reports of deaths where Kratom was present.

State Rep. Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) says those can be traced back to Kratom tainted with other drugs, and believes the product can be helpful as long as it’s regulated.

"Bad actors in the supply chain have taken advantage of the growing popularity of Kratom,” Scherer said. “Particularly those suffering from opioid addiction by mixing in other compounds into the plant to produce an unnatural high."

Scherer's bill would create an inspection and certification process for companies wanting to sell Kratom.