Ohio law permits pharmacists to give the overdose drug Naloxone without a prescription to people who deal with opioid addicts. But one state lawmaker said many pharmacists are not doing that.

State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is sponsoring a bill that would require the State Board of Pharmacy to educate pharmacists about the current Ohio law that allows people to get Naloxone without a prescription. She said a recent newspaper survey showed many pharmacies are not following that law.

“In fact, 20% of the pharmacies surveyed incorrectly stated that customers would need a prescription for Naloxone. Consequently, many pharmacies didn’t have Naloxone in stock.”

The Ohio Senate passed the bill unanimously last month. Antonio is hoping the House will follow suit because she says this tool is needed to fight the opioid epidemic.

New Bill Would Require Pharmacist Training on Naloxone Laws

“We know we must do everything possible to remove the barriers that could prevent Ohioans from accessing this life saving medication.”