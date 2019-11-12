© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Bill Would Require Pharmacist Training on Naloxone Laws

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 12, 2019 at 8:21 PM EST
a photo of pharmacists
JACOB LUND
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A recent survey showed 20% of pharmacists said a prescription was needed for Naloxone.

Ohio law permits pharmacists to give the overdose drug Naloxone without a prescription to people who deal with opioid addicts. But one state lawmaker said many pharmacists are not doing that.

State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is sponsoring a bill that would require the State Board of Pharmacy to educate pharmacists about the current Ohio law that allows people to get Naloxone without a prescription. She said a recent newspaper survey showed many pharmacies are not following that law.

“In fact, 20% of the pharmacies surveyed incorrectly stated that customers would need a prescription for Naloxone. Consequently, many pharmacies didn’t have Naloxone in stock.”

The Ohio Senate passed the bill unanimously last month. Antonio is hoping the House will follow suit because she says this tool is needed to fight the opioid epidemic.

New Bill Would Require Pharmacist Training on Naloxone Laws
Remove the barriers

“We know we must do everything possible to remove the barriers that could prevent Ohioans from accessing this life saving medication.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsNaloxone kitsOhio opioid crisispharmacies
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content