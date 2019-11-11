© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Legislation Aims to Protect Veterans and Consumers from Predatory Lenders

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 11, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
A photo of a Check Cashing Payday Loans storefront.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senator Sherrod Brown says when a person seeks the first loan from a pay day lender, on average it leads to 10 more.

Senator Sherrod Brown says veterans—and all consumers--deserve the same protections active duty military received under the Military Lending Act passed in 2006.

He’s introduced legislation to do that.

“There are lots of pay day lending companies that prey on our service men and women.”  

The Military Lending Act capped annual percentage rates on financial loans at 36%. Brown says when a person needs cash to fix a car or cover some other unexpected expense the costs add up, with interest rates regularly escalating to as high as 650%.

“The average pay day lender relationship like that is about 10 loans every time they go for the first one and that puts people in a place they can’t get out of," Brown said.  

He has introduced the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act that would extend that 36% interest rate cap to all people. 

“I know how important this is. I hear it from soldiers, veterans, public all the time how important the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act is,” Brown said. 

Brown says the bill has the support of a number of veterans groups and consumer advocacy organizations.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMilitary Lending ActSherrod BrownVeterans and Consumers fair credit act
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content