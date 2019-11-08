© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Propose New Bill to Combat Human Trafficking

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 8, 2019 at 12:53 PM EST
photo of the Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio lawmakers are trying to combat the human trafficking issue with new legislation.

Ohio lawmakers are proposing a new bill to crack down on human trafficking by going after the people who fund the practice – those who recruit and force people into prostitution and those who pay for it. 

Ohio has passed bills to stop human trafficking but State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) says it is still a big problem.

“Ohio is the fourth worst state in the United States [for human trafficking].” 

Powell and other lawmakers are introducing a bill that increases penalties for johns and pimps. Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) says it addresses another problem.

“What angers me as much as the act is the anonymity, that you can have these men go and dehumanize these women and make it home for dinner,” Carfagna said.

This bill creates a public registry that will include the names of people who are convicted of buying sexual services. The bill has support in both chambers of the legislature and is being championed by Ohio’s Attorney General too.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
