Bipartisan Bill Offers Ohioans with Suspended Licenses a Chance to Get Back on the Road

Ohioans who have their driver’s licenses suspended often face prohibitive fees to get their licenses back.

The state has offered temporary amnesty programs. Now a bill proposed by two Cleveland-area lawmakers would make permanent a reinstatement program to get people driving legally again.

State Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) co-sponsored the bill with State Rep. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland). He said it offers plans for those who can afford to pay. And if people show they cannot, those fees are waived.

"Two key purposes of the bill is to have more motorists driving that are insured and to remove any impediments to employment that not having a driver’s license might pose," Greenspan said.

The house passed the bill Thursday and Greenspan is optimistic it will move quickly through the Senate.

Greenspan said the bill is not a waiver of BMV (Bureau of Motor Vehicles) fees and people still must comply with court orders.

He says those who can afford to pay outstanding fees, but choose not to, will be ineligible for the program for 18 months.