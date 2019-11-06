Legislator Backs Giving Voters a Voice in Wind Farm Projects

State lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow township voters to reject wind farm projects. Supporters of the Republican-backed bill say this will give local residents a crucial voice in the matter.

Wind companies have proposed putting up more than 200 new wind turbines in northern Ohio.

But there are legislators who want to give local voters the ability to referendum those turbines before they officially go up.

State Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) says this brings wind projects to the same level as other economic development projects that face zoning issues.

"Any other township zoning decision that would be made regarding the use of that land would be subject to referendum by these township residents," McColley said.

The wind industry says it already spends millions of dollars developing projects to gain approval by state regulators.