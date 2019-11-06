© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Legislator Backs Giving Voters a Voice in Wind Farm Projects

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 6, 2019 at 9:47 PM EST
Wind Farm.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Hog Creek Wind Farm in Hardin County is one of several in Ohio.

State lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow township voters to reject wind farm projects. Supporters of the Republican-backed bill say this will give local residents a crucial voice in the matter. 

Wind companies have proposed putting up more than 200 new wind turbines in northern Ohio.

But there are legislators who want to give local voters the ability to referendum those turbines before they officially go up.

State Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) says this brings wind projects to the same level as other economic development projects that face zoning issues.

"Any other township zoning decision that would be made regarding the use of that land would be subject to referendum by these township residents," McColley said.

The wind industry says it already spends millions of dollars developing projects to gain approval by state regulators.

Tags

Government & Politicswind turbines
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
